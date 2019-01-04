Age UK volunteers plant 200 trees in Linby

More than 200 trees were planted at Linby Ranges by volunteers from Age UK Nottingham before Christmas.

Following a successful “Trees of Life Campaign” in 2017, to celebrate the charity’s 75th anniversary, 150 trees were also planted at Tippings Wood, Blidworth. The trees were donated by the Woodland Trust and Nottinghamshire County Council provided the open space to plant them.

Fundraising director Maggie Ross MBE said: “AGE UK Notts aims to create a lasting legacy for the county by enhancing the environment and continuing to support the lives of all older people in the city and county.”

To find out more email maggie.ross@ageuknotts.org.uk or charlotte.ellis@ageuknotts.org.uk, or call 0115 841 4486.