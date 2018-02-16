Angry customer in dog meat dispute shoved Mansfield Tesco manager

An irate customer tossed dog meat back at a butcher then shoved the manager of a Mansfield Tesco when he was told to leave, a court heard.

Simon Sheffield refused to go until he had collected pain medication from the supermarket on Jubilee Way South, at around midday, on January 15, and was eventually escorted out by staff.

Prosecutor Robert Carr said: “He had ordered some meat for his dog. In his view the butcher was rude to him.

“When he was told to scan the meat he was angry and threw the meat over the counter and on to the floor.”

Sheffield, 44, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Chris Wall, mitigating, said Sheffield, a courier, suffers from fibromyalgia and has “a great degree of pain in his knees and neck”.

“He is being assessed by a psychiatrist because he hears voices and suffers extreme anxiety so when the store manager confronted him he found that most uncomfortable,” said Mr Wall.

“His view was that the person providing the meat was quite rude to him.”

Sheffield was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs, a government surcharge of £20, and compensation of £50 for the distress caused to the manager.