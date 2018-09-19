Army veteran’s violent struggle with partner over Alexa speaker in Blidworth

An army veteran who attacked his partner in a “violent struggle over an Alexa speaker” in Blidworth has been fined, a court heard.

Darren Burgwin was drunk and abusive when he flew into a rage and manhandled the woman at their home, on September 4.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “He grabbed her by both arms and tried to snatch the speaker from her hand.”

He shoved her outside and swung the speaker cable as if he was going to whip her, and then gestured with it as if he was going to garrotte her.

When the woman ran through the house, he shoved her into a chest of drawers, before pushing her through the front door.

She ran out of the drive and rang police.

“She was very distressed and it took her a long time to stop crying,” Ms Fawcett added.

Probation officer Mark Burton said Burgwin, an army veteran who took early retirement in 2015, “acknowledged he had unresolved issues” following his 20 years of service.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said the relationship had come to an end, but Burgwin, now a postman and of previous good character, hoped to be allowed to return to the property to look after koi carp which he breeds.

Burgwin, 43, formerly of Meadow Lane, Blidworth, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe accepted the “isolated incident” had been sparked by alcohol and Burgwin’s “unresolved issues.”

A 12 month community order, with 20 rehabilitation sessions, was ordered and Burgwin must pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

A two-year restraining order was imposed, but he can apply to amend the order to look after the fish, if an arrangment can be reached.