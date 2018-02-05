Arrest made after arson attack

A man has been arrested after several vehicles were damaged by fire in Kimberley.

Notts Police were called to Hardy Street just before 10pm yesterday (Sunday, February 4).

Five cars and a caravan were damaged.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson at the scene and he remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone with any information that could help to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 812 of February 4. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.