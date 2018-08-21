Ashfield MP demands action on vast pay gulfs between top chief executives and regular workers

The UK is several years into a pay crisis that means many people are earning less in real terms than they were before the financial crash, writes Gloria De Piero, MP for Ashfield.

These people do not work in corporate boardrooms though.

A report from the High Pay Centre found that average pay for FTSE 100 chief executive now stands at £3.93 million.

To put that in perspective, the average wage for people living in Ashfield is £23,500 a year.

Of these FTSE 100 companies, only 34 pay the living wage to all staff.

This is a disgrace and the Government needs to take action against the growing inequality in our society.

I recently wrote to the Health Secretary about the issue of ex-miners being given CT scans when they go to their GP with chest complaints.

The aim is to diagnose conditions such as pneumoconiosis more quickly.

The Department of Health has now replied, stating that though policy on this issue is not changing, pilot programmes are being run in areas with low lung cancer survival rates.

It will be interesting to see the results.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer is also looking at what extra support could be offered for former mineworkers at risk or suffering from pneumoconiosis.

I will be looking out for her recommendations.

A Kirkby gentleman came to me recently after his Chinese wife and stepson were refused visas by the UK immigration service and so not allowed to come and live with him here in Britain.

They had sent in all the documentation required, but there was an error when this was processed, which led to the refusal.

The family were struggling to get the issue resolved and came to me in desperation.

I wrote to the Visa and Immigration office which thankfully withdrew its decision to refuse Entry Clearance, allowing the pair to enter the UK.

They have been advised of their next steps and I hope the rest of the application goes well.

Cases such as this are becoming more common – please get in touch if you need my help by emailing gloria.depiero.mp@parliament.uk