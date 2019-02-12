Ashfield MP slams Government cash for policing as ‘woefully inadequate’

Police numbers nationally are at their lowest for 30 years with more than 21,000 officers lost, writes Gloria De Piero MP.

Violent crime is at its highest level on record, there are currently two million unsolved crimes in the UK and Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary has issued a stark warning that in the current situation ‘the lives of vulnerable people could be at risk’.

In Nottinghamshire alone, 20 per cent of officers have been lost since 2010, meaning 500 fewer police on the streets, and violent crime increased a shocking 72 per cent between 2013 and 2018.

It may seem like good news that the Government recently announced new funding of £970 million for police forces across the country.

But it is only a tiny fraction of the £2.7 billion of cuts the Tories have inflicted on police forces in the last few years.

Against this backdrop, the funding now being offered is woefully inadequate.

Much of it will be swallowed up by the extra pension costs forces are being made to pay, and there is no guarantee of more cash for next year’s budget, with thousands more officers at risk.

Local tax payers will be bearing the burden, paying for this funding through council tax.

Labour, on the other hand, would put 10,000 more police officers on the streets, provide for 1,000 more security and intelligence staff to tackle serious organised crime and terrorism, and employ 500 more border guards.

Labour will also help the police by giving officers the consolidated pay rise they deserve.

I’m always delighted to have been able to help local people with whatever issues they come to me with, no matter how big or small.

Just recently, a housing association tenant contacted me after having no heating for three days.

Happily, I was able to get someone sent round quickly to fix their boiler and warm up their home.

I was also able to help a homeless man secure an interview for a supported housing unit.

Hopefully this will save him from living so precariously and having to sleep on the freezing streets.

If you have an issue, or know of anyone who does, please get in touch.