Award-winning Eastwood IT firm celebrates tenth birthday

An award-winning IT solutions firm, which was established in Eastwood by two friends who spotted a gap in the market, is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

Your It Department has expanded significantly during the decade, expanding its client base and staff numbers, and moving to bigger offices three times.

It is a world away from the humble beginnings of the firm, which was launched by directors Simon Cox and Lee Hewson.

Simon, 50, of Hucknall, recalled: “We both worked together at another IT company, but we wanted to offer businesses a different experience.

“Ten years ago, firms would generally seek IT support only if they had a problem, so we decided to provide them with ongoing support by becoming an invested partner.”

Initially, the pair worked from the conservatory of 41-year-old Lee’s home at Arnold. He said: “We wanted to keep costs down, but it was far from ideal because it was filled with the children’s toys!”

The firm soon moved to Basford, and quickly began to grow after hiring Lee’s father, Richard, as sales manager.

Richard has now retired, but Your IT has a new head office at Farrington Way in Eastwood, where it employs 12 people in a “fun working environment”.

It services 120 clients and boasts a CV that includes the best small business accolade at the East Midlands Chamber Business Awards in 2015.

Simon added: “We are hoping to reach £1 million turnover next year. We are so proud of what we have achieved.”