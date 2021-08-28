The warning comes after Nottinghamshire Police responded to two separate motorbike collisions within hours of each other, this week.

Two motorcyclists still remain in hospital following separate collisions which officers were called to on Monday (August 23).

Carter Lane in Warsop Vale was closed off after the incident, from around 3pm, until 11.25pm, after officers had received reports that a motorbike had been involved in a collision with a tractor.

Police warning comes after two separate motorcycle crashes at Warsop Vale and Sutton

Later, at around 5.40pm, officers were again called to reports that a car and a motorbike had collided on Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield. Officers attended and the road was closed until around 2.40am on Tuesday (August, 24 2021).

Both riders were taken to hospital shortly after and they are both still receiving treatment for their injuries.

Police now say the August Bank holiday weekend could be the busiest for both riders and drivers since before the lockdown last year.

There are major sporting events in the region, including the Moto GP at Silverstone, which will mean that many motorcyclists will be taking to the road network.

Drivers and riders need to be aware they are sharing the road space and should focus on checking before pulling out of junctions, overtaking or turning right.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, a keen motorbike rider himself, said: “We want people to be able to go out and enjoy Nottinghamshire’s wide range of roads safely and it’s important to ensure people go about this responsibly, considering all road users.

He added “In the last two years there have been 468 motorcyclists injured in road traffic collisions in the Nottinghamshire Police area. Our aim is clearly to see this number fall as much as possible to ensure all road users are as safe as possible whilst out and about.”

“This Bank Holiday is expected to be particularly busy on the roads. We want the weekend to be enjoyable but we also want it to be a safe one for all road users, so please look out for each other and allow extra time for traffic on journeys.”