Bassetlaw boozer clouted wife with can of Stella

A Bassetlaw alcoholic who hit his wife of 24 years over the head with a can of lager has been spared an immediate prison sentence, a court heard.

Kevin Harrison became angry and jealous after his wife enjoyed a day out with her grandchildren, and he accused her of ignoring him, at their home on Knaton Road, in Carlton-in-Lindrick, on August 18.

He began hurling abuse at her and hit her on the side of the head with a can of Stella Artois.

She struggled to get up because the floor was slippery with beer, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Their 22-year-old daughter eventually separated the pair when the argument continued in the kitchen and Harrison left the property.

He later sent his wife a text threatening to slit his wrists.

His wife was left with bruising and swelling on the right side of her face.

“She said he was sober enough to know exactly what he was doing and as a consequence the relationship is well and truly over,” said Mrs Fawcett.

In police interview he said he only intended to shower his wife with beer because he wanted to provoke a reaction.

Fiona Davidson, mitigating, said: “He is ashamed about what happened. He accepts it was completely inappropriate for him to have acted in the way that he did.”

She said Harrison, a former stone mason who suffers from arthritis, had since engaged in an alcohol reduction programme, and the relationship had resumed.

Harrison, 51, of Worksop Road, Woodsetts, admitted assault by beating, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This incident has been caused by one thing and one thing only. I have read what you consume on a daily basis and it is quite clear that you’re an alcoholic.

“You’re quite clearly a Jekyll and Hyde character when you drink to excess. This is an assault on someone you profess to love with a weapon. Fortunately the injuries were relatively minor.”

He imposed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Harrison to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.