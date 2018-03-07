Bassetlaw man grew cannabis to save cash

A Bassetlaw man was found growing cannabis after police received a tip-off that men had taken plants into his house, a court heard.

Officers heard the noise of a fan upstairs at Scott Butler’s Norfolk Road home, in Bircotes, on December 7, and found five plants when they investigated.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said Butler told officers he had used Youtube documentaries to learn how to grow the drug and smoked up to three joints a day, and between six and nine at the weekend.

Butler, 29, admitted producing the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Butler had “spent an absolute fortune” on his 16-year cannabis habit and tried to save money by growing it himself for personal use.

He was fined £310, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £31 government surcharge.