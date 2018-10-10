Bassetlaw man punched wife causing “very nasty” injuries

A Bassetlaw man who punched his wife in the face causing “very nasty” injuries asked police officers “Is this really necessary? She’s done it to herself” as he was being arrested.

Andrew Challenher hit the woman following a booze-fuelled argument about getting a divorce, at their home on Town Street, in Lound, on August 18.

“He jumped out of bed and pushed her several times so she fell into the wardrobe,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett. “He punched her causing a very nasty facial injury.”

She said Challenher’s wife had since retracted her statement over concerns about the effect of his potential imprisonment on the future of their two children, aged two and three.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said the argument was sparked when his wife accused him of being unfaithful.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Challenher, of previous good character, had not drunk alcohol since the incident.

“He appreciates he will need counselling for anger management,” he said.

Challenher, 39, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is a serious matter. It is a breach of trust and an attack on a lady you profess to love.

“Domestic violence isn’t a matter than can simply be brushed away as one of those things. It is a form of control. It is a form of bullying. And at its worst it manifests itself in physical violence.”

He gave Challenher a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered him to attend a 30-day building better relationships course.

He must also pay 385 costs and a government surcharge of £115.