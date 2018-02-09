Be aware of bogus HMRC calls

Nottinghamshire Police had two reports yesterday (Thursday, February 8) from people who’d been contacted by HMRC saying they owe money and that if they didn’t pay, an arrest warrant would be circulated.

Luckily the victims were suspicious and didn’t pay anything but reported it to the police instead.

Please be vigilant against these kind of scams and alert your elderly and vulnerable loved ones too.

HMRC would never call you up out of the blue on this issue. They certainly wouldn’t threaten you with arrest.

If it was legitimate, there wouldn’t be the urgency for you to pay them then and then.

If you get a call like this, please don’t pay anything upfront. Take steps to verify the caller, ask if you can phone them back on a known number, for example or request proof in writing.

If you’re unsure, you can always contact HMRC and ask their advice or call the police on 101.

Always report any scams to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.