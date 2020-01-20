Bidding is now open for Local Improvement Scheme grants

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) capital fund is a great example of how Nottinghamshire County Council is helping local communities to help themselves.

This is great opportunity for community and voluntary groups to bid for funds to improve lives, champion heritage and support local communities to be strong, vibrant and resilient.

I've visited a number of successful projects funded through previous LIS grants and seen first-hand how important and highly valued projects like these are to local people and the difference they can make.

Since the scheme was launched in 2017-18, the LIS is making a real difference in our communities.

In fact, 202 projects have benefitted from more than £2 million worth of funding.

This funding is for a one-off grant for physical things like signs, equipment or buildings – not running costs.

Recent examples of how the funding is benefitting communities include: A new clubhouse at Mansfield Tennis Club to encourage more people to take up the sport and stay fit, a new composting toilet at Rhubarb Farm in Nether Langwith to help make the farm even more environmentally-friendly and to help cut energy bills, and a series of new signs and information boards across Retford highlighting some of the town’s historical features and boost tourism.

The criteria for this latest funding round has been updated and grants are now for a minimum of £1,000 up to a maximum of £30,000 in support of local projects that can clearly demonstrate how it will transform the lives of Nottinghamshire residents, boost local amenities, promote our heritage and support the local economy.

The council also wants to encourage a focused approach, which is why successful organisations will now be required to spend the funding within a 12-month timeframe.

To apply, visit the Nottinghamshire County Council website www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/lis.

The closing date for applications is February 28.

The council’s website includes lots of information about eligibility criteria you can also call the communities team on 0115 9772041.