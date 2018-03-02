Blidworth couple stole booze after Xmas benefits cut

A Blidworth couple stole wine and meat from the same store when they ran out of money at Christmas, a court heard.

CCTV at McColls store on Mansfield Road captured Gary Frew taking five bottles of wine, worth £39, and Tracey Thorpe stealing £28 of wine and meat, on December 31.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said the pair had “a number of issues with illegal substances” in the past, but since their last convictions in 2012 and 2013, they “had made real progress with their own lives” and were on methadone prescriptions.

She said their joint benefits claim had been reduced from £200 to £110 just before Christmas, and they were short of money.

“They took the meat for themselves and tried to sell the wine,” added Ms Pursglove.

“They are both embarrassed that they’re back before the court.”

Frew, 39, and Thorpe, 38, of Oak Avenue, admitted theft when they appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

They were both given a one-year conditional discharge, and were ordered to pay compensation to the store and a £20 government surcharge each.