Boozed-up Mansfield mum kicked cop in the head while he was driving

A boozed-up Mansfield mum kicked a police officer in the head as he drove them to the station after arresting her for being drunk in charge of her young children, a court heard.

Police were called to Nuncargate Road, in Annesley, where they found Carly Fletcher with two youngsters who were “clearly upset” while she was “clearly in drink,” on March 11.

After the children were taken to their grandparents’ house, Fletcher was arrested and taken to Mansfield Police Station.

“She became verbally abusive,” said prosecutor Emma Heath-Tilford.

“She kicks out at the officer in the side of the head and arm, knocking the steering wheel and causing them to swerve into oncoming traffic.

“She was taken immediately to a cell where she began to kick the door and make a commotion.

“She took her top off and put it around her neck. Officers came in to take it off her.”

The officer who was kicked while driving was left with pain and discomfort to the head, neck and left arm and swelling to the left arm.

The court heard Fletcher also kicked out at another police officer and a detention officer as she was being taken to the cells.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “She has little recollection of the incident and is extremely remorseful.

“She is attending New Directions to seek help for her drinking.

“Her drinking escalated two years ago after a head injury which was caused when she fell down some stairs. A bleed on the brain was caused.

“She believes this is why she has turned to alcohol,” said Ms Williams. “She finds she is unable to stop drinking once she starts.

“This is the first time it has happened around her children.”

Probation officer Raqio Bano said: “She went to the pub and met a friend who offered her free drinks. She acknowledges that she was alcohol dependent and one drink led to many more and she became intoxicated.”

She said Fletcher drank a large bottle of vodka every day.

She said that Fletcher suffered flashbacks to previous episodes of domestic violence when she lashed out at the officers.

“She tells me she felt she was being tricked by the officers because she thought her children were coming with her,” Ms Bano added.

Fletcher, 30, of Coronation Drive, Forest Town, admitted being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven, two counts of assaulting police officers and one count of common assault, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A 12 community order commnity order was imposed, with a six month alcohol treatment programme, and 25 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to tackle her temper control and poor thinking skills.

She must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £200 compensation to the officer she kicked in the head, and £75 each to the other officers she hit.