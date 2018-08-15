Boozer kicked bystander as he fled PCSO in Mansfield

A homeless boozer hurled abuse at a PCSO then kicked a bystander as he fled through Mansfield town centre, a court heard.

Mariusz Sotowski became “immediately aggressive” and swore at the PCSO who was quizzing him for making inappropriate comments to women, on Leeming Street, at 8pm on May 27.

He stuck up his middle finger and ran off, kicking a young woman as he went, then tried to buy booze in a newsagents before he was arrested in a nearby alley.

Sotkowski, 37, of no fixed address, admitted assault and threatening behaviour before a trial on Monday, at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Sentencing was adjourned to Wednesday for reports.

The court heard his last appearance in the courts was for theft and failing to surrender, in December 2016, and he had a previous conviction for domestic violence.

Probation officer Mark Burton said Sotkowski had “limited recollection” of the incident and referred to the assault as “a bit of fun.”

Sotkowski, who has been homeless for six months, said: “I would like to apologise.”

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This may be a bit of fun to you, but the people of Mansfield and elsewhere are sick and tired of drunk people feeling that they can do as they wish. You showed a total disregard for authority.”

He imposed a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered Sokowski to pay £200 towards costs, compensation to the woman he kicked of £100, and a government surcharge of £115.