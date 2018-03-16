Boozy motorcyclist injured in Rainworth

A Rainworth motorcyclist was over the limit when he swerved to avoid a car that pulled out in front of him, a court heard.

Graham Boam received injuries to his collarbone, shoulder socket, two of his ribs, hip and left thumb after the accident on Preston Road, in Rainworth, at 6.30pm, on December 21.

“He noticed a car coming out of the junction as he approached and much to his horror it pulled out,” said Ian Pridham, mitigating.

He braked sharply on the new road surfacing, causing the front wheel to give way, and he came off the bike.

A friend helped him into his house, but police were later called to his home in response to the accident.

A test revealed he had 175 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Mr Pridham said Boam, who is self-employed, was still off -work and had no income.

The 41-year-old, of Kirklington Road, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

The court heard he was banned for driving with excess alcohol for 12 months in 2013.

He was fined £120, and was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.

He was banned for 36 months, but offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if completed by April 2020.