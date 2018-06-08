Boozy Retford driver lands 18-month road ban

A boozy driver who fell out with his girlfriend broke the law when he went looking for her in his car near Retford, a court heard.

Kamil Konik’s blue Audi A4 was stopped by police near North Wheatley, on the A620, because the road was blocked, at 10pm on May 19.

“Officers asked him to turn around and smelled alcohol on his breath,” said prosecutor Anna Pierrepoint.

A test revealed he had 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Justyna Blazewicz, mitigating, said Konik had been at a barbecue and arranged for his partner to drive home, but they had argued.

“He decided to drive to check if his partner had arrived home safely.”

Konik, a farm supervisor, who spoke through a Polish interpreter, was studying English at college, the court heard.

The 24-year-old, of Whitehall Court, Retford, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “This is a serious matter. You’re in control of a lethal weapon and you were over double the legal limit for driving.

“You and the public need to be aware that the courts properly regard these matters as serious due to the carnage that drink drivers leave behind them.”

Konik was fined £500 and was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £50 government surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 18 months, but was offered a drink driver rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.