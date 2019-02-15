Brexit could be good news for textile industry, says Eastwood firm

A successful textile business in Eastwood has told the town’s MP that Brexit could be good news for its ‘back British’ message.

Shane Fitzgerald, joint boss of Fitzmark Cutting Services, believes the UK’s exit from the European Union might provide an opportunity for the textile industry to return to the Nottinghamshire area from overseas.

As MP Gloria De Piero visited Fitzmark’s headquarters, he said: “We are keen to win more business from British companies, so that we can grow and train more textile cutters.

“We have the knowledge and the skills here to go back to manufacturing if we get the work.

“We have about 80 years’ worth of textile-cutting knowledge, handling a wide range of fabrics and materials, and we don’t want to lose those skills.”

Fitzmark, based on Nottingham Road, offers specialist textile-cutting services for children’s clothing, sportswear, knitwear, military body armour, dancewear, hosiery and other garments.

Ms De Piero made her visit to find out more about the work the company does and to learn about the owners’ hopes for the future.

Shane and his business partner, Mark Skull, have vast experience in textiles, which was once one of Nottinghamshire’s biggest industries but has now all but disappeared.

The MP said: “It was really interesting to look round Fitzmark and to see what the company does.

“I had no idea that this textile-cutting business even existed, given that it is hidden behind the Fitzmark Workwear shop, which is also owned by Shane and Mark.

“It would be great to see British clothing companies coming to Fitzmark and wanting to work with them and use their expertise.

“I, and they, would love to see young people being trained in textile cutting before it becomes a lost art to this area.”

Fitzmark already has strong links to British firms. It cuts the fabric for baby clothes that are sold in Selfridges stores across the country and for sportswear for Scottish football champions Celtic and other sports clubs.

It is also part of the Made In Britain Collective, which showcases the excellence of British craftsmanship.