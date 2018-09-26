Broxtowe Borough Council's director of housing has been fired on the grounds of gross misconduct

Broxtowe Borough Council has revealed that its director of housing, leisure and property service has had their "employment terminated" on the grounds of gross misconduct.

The decision was reached following a Disciplinary Hearing.

Councillor Richard Jackson, leader of the council, said: “The council has a responsibility to ensure that public services are properly managed and expects its officers to act to the highest standards.

"It will not tolerate any behaviour which is at odds with this.

"This decision in no way reflects the valuable and important work being carried out by our staff every day.

"We will now be working with other senior officers to move forward and I would like to reassure local residents that they will not see any impact on the services delivered to them as a result of this decision.”

The council has said it will not be providing any further comment on this matter.