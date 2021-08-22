Broxtowe Council warn residents to keep windows closed after large industrial fire

The blaze captured by Darren Pick, Station Manager at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

It was reported the fire on Stapleford Road, Trowell, started just after 1.30am on Sunday, August 22.

Nottinghamshire Police have closed the road in both directions while fire crews continue to tackle the blaze.

Stapleford Road is closed at its junctions with Trowell Park Drive and Derbyshire Avenue.

On Twitter, Broxtowe Borough Council asked residents to keep windows and doors closed and that “any debris found in gardens” could be reported to the contact centre on 0115 917 7777.

Speaking on the incident, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Group Manager Andy Macey said: "We have been at the incident on Stapleford Road since the early hours of the morning.