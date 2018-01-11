Broxtowe District Council spent more than £24,000 cleaning up after flytippers in just one year

Broxtowe District Council spent more than £24,000 cleaning up flytipping in the district in just 12 months, figures have revealed.

A total of 394 incidents of flytipping were reported to the local authority in the 2016/17 financial year, costing £24,124 to clean up.

And an agricultural expert is warning of the ‘hidden cost’ of flytipping - as this figures only covers public land.

Newly-released figures from Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) revealed that more than one million incidents of fly-tipping were dealt with by councils in England in 2016-17, costing taxpayers nationally £58m to clear up.

Every January, councils see a surge in flytipping, with rogue residents and traders dumping post-festive waste, including old Christmas trees.

On a regional level, there were 63,056 reported flytipping incidents in the East Midlands between April 2016 and March 2017 – an increase of 22 per cent on last year.

The clean-up cost to taxpayers in the East Midlands totalled £3,313,691.

But William Nicholl, head of insurance specialist Lycetts’ rural division, warns that these figures, as high as they seem, are not a true reflection of the cost of flytipping across the East Midlands. The DEFRA figures only account for flytipping incidents on council land, not private land.

Farmers who fall prey to this crime are having to shoulder the burden, responsible for meeting the cost of clearing rubbish from their land themselves – at an average cost of £1,000 per incident. They are also liable if the dumped rubbish damages the countryside.

William said: “Farmers are well aware of this issue and are saddened by the visual impact it has on the countryside they maintain, as well as it being a nuisance and inconvenience when trying to get on with their normal, daily jobs.

“However, I don’t think that farmers are as aware that, should they fail to deal with incidences of flytipping on their land and it leads to environmental damage, they could be held liable under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

“With many authorities looking at introducing charges for bulky waste and organic waste collections and charging for dumping waste at council-run tips, there is a fear that flytipping incidents on farmland will increase.”

William said that, despite the increase in flytipping incidents, a relatively small number of farmers make claims for flytipping, as many have the kit and manpower to deal with such incidents.

But he stressed the importance of having sufficient protection for farming businesses, particularly in the case of repeat offences. Many combined farm insurance policies cover the cost of flytipping – generally around £5,000 per incident and capped at £15,000.

“If farmers are unfortunate enough to have a flytipping ‘hotspot’ on their land, costs soon tot up and their business could be put in jeopardy,” added William.

“Farmers are not only having to fork out for clean-up costs but are having to worry about the damage it can cause to workers and their animals. Flytipping can affect every part of their livelihood.

“Like all insurance, most of the time you may wonder what the point of having it is, however, come the day, you could be very glad the cover is in place.”