Broxtowe man charged with attempted murder after 'nasty' park attack on woman

Richard Pickworth, 56, of Beeston, has been remanded to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A woman was attacked in Beeston Fields Park, Beeston, at around 12.20pm on Friday.

The woman received treatment in hospital but has since been released.

Inspector Simon Riley, neighbourhood policing inspector for Broxtowe, said: “This was a nasty, unprovoked attack on a woman in broad daylight.

"However, we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the local community that there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101.