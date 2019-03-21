Broxtowe mayor’s charity ball raises more than £1,300

A ball held by Broxtowe’s mayor has raised £1,300 for two charities of his choice – Armed Forces charity SSAFA and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Councillor Derek Burnett hosted the event at the Nottingham Belfry Hotel, with guests raise money in a charity raffle, auctions of a Paul Smith handbag and a signed Notts County Football Shirt. Ross Woodward, a trooper who was recently awarded the Queen’s Commendation for bravery during a 2017 Las Vegas shooting, won one of the top prizes of the night, a £200 Slaters Menswear voucher. About 200 guests enjoyed a three course meal, before dancing the night away to live music from The Beat Roots at the Broadway-themed event.