Broxtowe residents have their say on parks

Broxtowe residents are being encouraged to get online and have their say on a selection of the parks and open spaces in borough to help ensure they meet the ‘Broxtowe Standard’.

The questionnaire available on Broxtowe Borough Council’s website asks residents to rate their chosen parks or open spaces on a number of areas including how welcoming they are, signage, cleanliness, access and facilities available.

Jubilee Park in Eastwood in 2014.

Councillor Helen Skinner, chairman of the leisure and environment committee said: “We know that our residents share our love for our parks and want to keep improving them for future generations to enjoy. In the last year the council has spent £589,500 on parks across the borough thanks to its Pride In Parks Initiative and the help of external funding.

“This year, even more parks are set to benefit from the initiative which aims to ensure that residents across the borough have an opportunity to enjoy quality open space and play facilities, so we’re really keen to hear from as many people as possible to help inform our improvement programme.”

The questionnaire will run on the council’s website until July 31.