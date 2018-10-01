Broxtowe residents life satisfaction 'below average'

A survey done by the National Office of Statistics has shown that Broxtowe is an unhappy place to live.

The National Office of Statistics has upgraded its regular survey of well being to take account of health, access to services and crime levels.

Overall, Britons rated their life satisfaction at 7.7 out of 10 and happiness at 7.5 out of 10. Anxiety is scored at 2.9 out of 10.

Broxtowe is residents have rated their life satisfaction as 7.1 out of ten which is well below the national average.

Anxiety levels within the borough are higher than the national average at 3.5 out of ten.

Happiness levels are also lower than average at 7.2 out of ten.

However, residents in Bolsover in North East Derbyshire rated themselves in the top ten in the UK with an overall life satisfaction of 8.07.

Silvia Manclossi, head of Quality of Life Team, Office for National Statistics, said: “An important part of our work is looking beyond the economic health of the country to how its people are faring and inequalities in society”.

“Today, for the first time, we have identified how factors such as health, access to services and crime levels may affect how people rate their well-being in different parts of the UK.