Broxtowe woman who stabbed another woman sentenced

A Broxtowe woman who stabbed another woman in the street following an argument has been sentenced to six months in prison.

Kayleigh Mee, 32, of Honiton Road, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court today (Wednesday 12 September 2018) having previously pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates' Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Kayleigh Mee

Officers were called at around 8.10pm on Wednesday 18 July 2018 to a report that a woman had been stabbed in the thigh in Honiton Road. She went to hospital where she needed four stitches for a single stab wound.

The court heard how the victim and another woman visited Mee’s home to retrieve a key belonging to another friend whom Mee had recently fallen out with.

When they knocked on her front door Mee appeared at her bedroom window and started to shout and swear at the women and threatened them.

She continued to make threats before she opened her front door and charged towards the victim armed with a knife. She chased the victim along Honiton Road before stabbing her to the thigh and then returning to her house.

Mee was sentenced to six months in prison for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and made subject of a restraining order. She received a four month prison sentence, to be served concurrently, for possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Speaking after Mee’s sentencing Detective Constable Fiona McVey said: "Nottinghamshire Police is committed to tackling knife crime and we, like the community we serve, believe there is no place for weapons on our streets.

"It takes a collaborative effort between the entire community, including our partners and members of the public, to combat this issue and we will always aim to put people before the courts at the earliest opportunity when we catch them carrying a knife.

"We want to send a clear message that such violence will no longer be tolerated within our communities."