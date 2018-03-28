Bunny ears and treasure hunts for children

Toddler groups and primary schools in both towns got the crafts out to make Easter cards and bunnies.

At Kimberley Pre-School Playgroup toddlers made bunny ears and followed the rabbit footprints through Kettlebrook Lodge, which lead to Easter eggs and Easter lollies.

Kettlebrook Lodge Easter crafts.'Pre-schoolers, Brandon Martin, Jacob Bradley, Clara Skeavington, Eloise Widdowson, Harmony Stanton and Erin Cooper show off their bunny ears that they made during a craft session at Kettlebrook Lodge on Wednesday.

Pre school manager Sue Joy said: “They followed the trail of footprints from the front door to the stage at the back of the building where there was curtain.

“They loved it.

“I think they liked the mystery of it it all.”

Over at Lawrencce View Primary School 12 children who had been awarded the most ‘dojo’ points were chosen to make special Cadburys Creme Egg Easter bunnies.

Dojo points are awarded in school for good work and good manners.

Children at Lawrence View Primary School have been busy making Easter bunnies and chicks

Children at Lawrence View Primary School took part in an Easter egg decorating competition

