Bunny ears and treasure hunts for children

Toddler groups and primary schools in both towns got the crafts out to make Easter cards and bunnies.
At Kimberley Pre-School Playgroup toddlers made bunny ears and followed the rabbit footprints through Kettlebrook Lodge, which lead to Easter eggs and Easter lollies.
Pre school manager Sue Joy said: “They followed the trail of footprints from the front door to the stage at the back of the building where there was curtain.
“They loved it.
“I think they liked the mystery of it it all.”
Over at Lawrencce View Primary School 12 children who had been awarded the most ‘dojo’ points were chosen to make special Cadburys Creme Egg Easter bunnies.
Dojo points are awarded in school for good work and good manners.