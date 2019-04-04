Fifty jobs now on offer at new Nottingham bar

If you fancy yourself as a natural entertainer, Nottingham’s newest venue might have the perfect job for you.

Penny Lane – which opens later this month – is a looking for a Donkey Derby commentator to entertain patrons as one of the 50 jobs it is creating.

The bar’s theme is inspired by family holidays, summer trips and iconic piers, and the successful applicant will be given free rein to run the game and maintain an authentic 1950s seaside vibe.

Michael Johnson, operations director at Penny Lane, said: “We wanted to give a genuine fairground feel to our arcade games and bring something different, so what could be better than having an authentic Donkey Derby game?

“We are looking for one lucky person to take control of the game and entertain the good people of Nottingham as they test their skills out on the arcade favourite.

“If you have a background in theatre, love being the centre of attention or have always fancied yourself as an entertainer, this is your opportunity to step up and take centre stage.”

As well as this unusual role, the venue is looking for bartenders and front-of-house staff to make its creative cocktails and serve in its restaurant.

Michael added: “The build of the venue is well underway and we’re really excited for the public opening, later this month.

“We’re really keen to get the best staff that the city and surrounding area has to offer, so if you’d like to be a part of what we are creating, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more details, visit the bar's Facebook page or website.