Bakery and takeway food chain Greggs is looking for new staff at several of its outlets in Nottinghamshire.

The company is looking for new junior and senior team members at branches in Mansfield, Worksop, Retford and Nottingham.

Slightly further afield, there are also vacancies at branches in Chesterfield, Rotherham and Sheffield.

