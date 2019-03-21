New moped scheme helps people get to work in Nottinghamshire

A new scheme has been rolled out in Nottinghamshire which helps people who are struggling to get to work.

The Wheels to Work and Wellbeing scheme offers support to people in hard-to-reach areas, who work late shifts, or who have no reliable and accessible bus route to get to their job.

The project offers workers a lifeline by giving them a mopeds to help them get around.

It costs just £30 per week, and the scheme supports people by helping them pass their tests and get on the road.

The moped process is simple – applicants, who must hold a provisional driving licence, complete an application form and provide proof of work, education or training.

n For further information on the scheme, visit wheelstowork.org.uk