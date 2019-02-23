Nottinghamshire Police is recruiting - but the deadlines are looming

Fancy a career in the police?
Nottinghamshire Police has a number of vacancies which need filling.
The available roles are:
- Transferee recruitment (deadline 28 February 2019)
- Transferee – Detective training opportunities (8 March 2019)
- Communication and engagement officer (24 February 2019)
- Intelligence researcher (8 March 2019)
- Intelligence and performance analyst (22 February 2019)
- Cadet leader (28 February 2019)
- Police cadet (28 February 2019)
For more information visit: https://static.wcn.co.uk/company/multiforcesharedservice/nottinghamshire/external.html