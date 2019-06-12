Call for action on carbon-neutral housing in Eastwood and Kimberley

Concern has been raised about a “lack of action and progress” on carbon-neutral housing developments in Eastwood and Kimberley.

The alarm-bells have been sounded by the Broxtowe Green Party, which has written to the new leader of Broxtowe Borough Council, Coun Milan Radulovic.

Party spokesman Teresa Needham said she welcomed Parliament’s acceptance that “we need to achieve net zero greenhouse-gas emissions within the next ten years”.

But she was dismayed that a target for all new housing developments to be carbon neutral, or requiring a very low amount of energy for daily needs, had been rescinded by the government.

Teresa said: “Housing needs to be fit for the 21st century. Housing developers tell us that carbon neutral housing either isn’t possible or is prohibitively expensive. But we know this is not the case.

“We are frustrated by the inertia of developers to change their practices, especially as, by comparison, we have seen advances in the car industry with electric cars.”

The letter put forward several suggestions that could be implemented in new homes, including solar panels as standard, and urged Broxtowe to adopt them to achieve carbon-neutral housing by 2029.

It added: “These steps would help to cut greenhouse gas emissions, drastically cut energy bills and help to eradicate fuel poverty.”

Coun Radulovic insisted he was “a strong believer” in carbon-neutral housing and zero emissions, and accused the Green Party of indulging in “gesture politics” with comments that “failed to understand reality”.

He said: “The best way for them to get involved would be to work with the council and other organisations, to take part in the consultations for the Local Plan Part Two, and also to try and encourage the government to introduce primary legislation.

“We cannot influence the private sector, but we have been piloting projects for a number of years, and the newly-formed alliance at the council is keen to pursue these.

“It is part of our policy to encourage carbon neutral, and we will soon be producing guidelines for developers. We will be doing all we can, in a variety of ways, to encourage use of renewable energy and help reduce fuel poverty.”