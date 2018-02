Nottinghamshire Police are asking people to use 999 responsibly after a caller rings because their partner 'goes out' with the keys.

The real-life 999 call was recently taken by Nottinghamshire Police Control Room.

A spokesman from the force said: "Please use 999 responsibly and only call in a genuine emergency; for all other non-emergency policing matters, please call 101 or visit our website: http://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice"