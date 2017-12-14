CCTV APPEAL: Hunt to find Eastwood burglar

Police officers investigating a burglary and car theft would like to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “At around 11.30pm on Thursday, November 23 a man entered a house in Queens Road North, Eastwood; a mobile phone and car key were stolen.

“The man then fled on foot, but returned a short time later and used the car key to steal a white Vauxhall Insignia car. The car was later found in the Ilkeston area.”

Anyone who recognises this man or has any information about this is asked to call Notts Police on 101, quoting incident number 950 of 23 November 2017.