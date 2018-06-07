CCTV APPEAL: Man Derbyshire Police want to speak to about a burglary has Notts links

Derbyshire Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to about a burglary who they believe has links to Nottinghmashire.

Sometime between noon and 1pm on Wednesday, May 30, two men entered the garage of a house in Turney Road and broke into the house, stealing a safe.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “They then fled in the victim’s red Mercedes AMG, which was later found abandoned in Carter Lane East, South Normanton.

“We would like to speak to the man pictured, who was seen in the area at the time. Officers believe he may have links to Nottinghamshire and are asking people from the county to share this appeal.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Louise Rodger on 101, quoting reference 18000247803.

Alternatively, click here to send her a message online.