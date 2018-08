Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a burglary at a premises in Mornington Crescent, Nuthall.

It happened between 11.45am and 3.10pm on August 13.

The suspect stole jewellery and electrical items from the property after breaking in.

If you recognise the man pictured or think you can help please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 548 of August 13, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.