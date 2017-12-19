Christmas dinners and sing-alongs

Christmas gatherings and celebrations have taken place across Eastwood and Kimberley.

Kimberley Town Council and Eastwood Age Concern hosted Christmas lunches for local pensioners, and a Christmas gathering was held at Breach House in Eastwood where people sang carols around a piano.

In Kimberley the town council events team organised the annual party for the Kimberley Pensioners’ Group which provided a turkey dinner with wine, followed by traditional Christmas pudding.

Two local live artists played the electric guitar providing tunes to sing along to, and afterwards a quiz tested the pensioners general knowledge.

A raffle wound up the afternoon with about 80 gifts that had been donated by the local community.

Kimberley Town Council Chairman Trevor Rood, who opened the event, said: “I’d like to thank all those volunteers who helped make this day a success, with a special mention of gratitude to the local Co-op girls yet again.”

Over in Eastwood four Christmas dinners have been hosted by Age Concern Eastwood over the last four weeks.

There were quizes, visits from the town and borough Mayors and the Greasley Singers sang carols.

A Christmas get together was held at DH Lawrence’s old family home, Breach house, in Eastwood.

Hosted for DH Lawrence Society members and invited guests, there was food, drink and literary readings before a sing along around the piano.

Guest David Page said: “It was a splendid afternoon of literary readings from DH Lawrene Prose followed by a truly Victorian family ‘sing-along’ of well-known Christmas Carols.

“This fully restored heritage Home, complete with prized family Bible and a precious miner’s lamp, rang once more to the merry sounds of music and laughter. “David Amos recited Mummers, Morris, and Mining Tales and the ancient family piano could not have been played with more gusto, style and finesse than by church organist Alan Wilson, who even found time to fit in a moving classical ‘Handel’ tribute to our friend, the late Doreen Lockett.”

The Breach House Open Day is Saturday January 6 at 28 Garden Rd between 10am and 3pm.

Lawrence Society member Ruth Hall said: “Please come and explore one of DH Lawrence’s childhood homes, an authentic miner’s home.

“Lawrence lived here between 1887 and 1891, and used it as a setting for the early part of his novel, Sons and Lovers.”