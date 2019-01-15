Cloudy but dry day with periods of sunshine

Today there will be periods of sunshine but tomorrow heavy rain is predicted.

The Met Office has said today will generally cloudy across the region but despite this remaining dry.

Some periods of sunshine may develop at times, particularly late this morning and early this afternoon.

Becoming breezy later.

There will be a maximum temperature of 9 °C.

Wednesday will be cloudy during the morning and outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, will arrive around the middle of the day.

Maximum temperature 10 °C.