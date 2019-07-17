Colliers Wood and Brinsley Headstocks win Green Flag Awards

Open spaces in Moorgreen and Brinsley are among five within Broxtowe that are celebrating after retaining the prestigious Green Flag Award.

Colliers Wood and Brinsley Headstocks received the accolades, alongside Bramncote Hills Park, Alexandrina Plantation and Sandy Lane nature reserve at Bramcote and also The Old Church Tower in Bramcote.

The judges were particularly enthusiastic about Colliers Wood, commenting that it was “a gem of a site” which was “well used by the community and supported by a fantastic Friends Group.”

They went on to add that it was “an exceptional open space and a joy to visit”. One judge said: “All involved should be proud of what has been achieved.”

The Green Flag Awards recognise and reward the best parks and green spaces across the country. Green Flags are a sign to the visiting public that the space boasts very high standards, is well maintained and has good facilities.

Coun Helen Skinner, the chair of Broxtowe Borough Council’s environment and climate change committee, said: “Colliers Wood is one of the borough’s most popular sites, with very important environmental qualities, so we are delighted to be celebrating the Green Flag Award.”

The Colliers Wood nature reserve, which is located on Engine Lane in Moorgreen, was created in the 1990s on land formerly occupied by Moorgreen Colliery, which closed in 1985. It was designed to restore the woodlands and fields that existed before the mine was developed.

Well maintained, with good access for disabled people, it covers more than 34 acres, complete with a network of paths and information points. It is popular with walkers, as well as lovers of nature and wildlife.

The Brinsley Headstocks nature reserve also sits on a former mining site, and is also looked after by a thriving Friends Group.

A voluntary community organisation, it was formed more than ten years ago and works in partnership with Broxtowe Council to maintain and develop the heritage site.

The unique twin headstocks and nearby disused mineral railway track are all that remain of the former extensive coal mining enterprise.

The colliery was worked from 1872 to 1934 and then used for access to Moorgreen and Pye Hill pits until 1970 when most of the buildings were demolished.