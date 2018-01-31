Community reflect on the Holocaust at annual memorial event

Deputy Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, Councillor Derek Burnett BEM joined13-year–old Youth Mayor Alfie Russell and Deputy Youth Mayor William Mee from Alderman White School, in delivering readings to mark the 18th annual Holocaust Memorial Day in the Walled Garden at Bramcote Hills Park.

The theme of this year’s event was The Power of Words.

Coun Burnett said: “We need to think about the impact of the words we use in everyday life, and how words can be used to create a kinder, united community.”

Pictured are Sonia Burnett, Deputy Mayor Coun Derek Burnett BEM, Youth Mayor Alfie Russell, Deputy Youth Mayor William Mee, David Bogod and Leader of Broxtowe Borough Council Coun Richard Jackson.