Company removes anti-wildlife netting in Watnall

A company involved in placing netting on a hedgerow to stop birds from nesting have instructed their contractors to remove it.

Aero Fabrications, a Watnall based company who specialise in the manufacture of precision fabricated details and assemblies for the aerospace industry, have instructed the contractor who placed the netting over a hedgerow to remove it.

A company involved in placing netting on a hedgerow to stop birds from nesting have instructed their contractors to remove it.

The removal comes after wildlife campaigners called the netting, on Main Road, 'disgusting', and called for it to be removed.

The nets are designed to stop birds nesting. If birds are nesting, developers cannot cut down trees, which slows down work on building projects.

A spokesperson for Aero Fabrications said: " We have agreed with the contractors to remove netting on the front boundary hedge. This will take place at the same time as a smaller section of hedge is removed and a temporary fence installed to secure the opening. We have requested a qualified representative to be on site while works take place to ensure wildlife and birds remain protected. This is due to be completed in the very near future. The remaining hedge will be removed and replaced after the nesting season.

"Over the last few days, we have received a number of enquiries from residents regarding the installation of hedgerow netting on Main Road in Watnall. For residents who are not aware, this is in preparation for construction works of our new facility which starts on May 7.

"From listening to residents, it’s clear that there is concern about the effect of netting on local wildlife and questions regarding the adherence of environmental procedures.

"To help address those concerns, we have spoken to the agency responsible for installation of the netting, who have confirmed the following:

"Hedgerows were checked for bird and other wildlife activity before and after installation, with no wildlife found trapped inside the hedges. Joints were carefully constructed and the net was pinned or strapped as low as possible to ensure wildlife cannot gain access.

"The purpose of the netting is to encourage birds to nest elsewhere, rather than preventing them nesting altogether. Birds can nest in other hedgerows located nearby protecting them from disturbance during future development works.

"Any criminal damage or vandalism of the net can create access points for wildlife and cause a danger of entrapment for birds and/or wildlife.

"After speaking to the agency we are confident that the correct procedures and processes have been followed to protect birds and wildlife.

"However, we do understand that netting of hedgerows is a subject which some residents and other members of the public feel passionate about.

"As a company we want to work together with local residents - so we are also investigating alternatives:

"Alternative site access away from Main Road which may allow partial or full removal of netting

"Partial netting of the current hedgerow, retaining netting where site access is required, site access would be carried out urgently and secured with temporary fencing

"Delay the road alterations beyond the nesting season

"We’ll be liaising with our construction partner to discuss the viability of these alternatives over the coming days and will provide an update on on our website.

"In the meantime if you have other concerns regarding this or anything regarding the upcoming development, please visit New Development Plans for a full overview or email us.