Coronavirus: Ashfield MP urges everyone to follow simple steps to stop infection spreading

Coughs and sneezes spread diseases was a slogan used during World War II, writes Lee Anderson MP.

It was a simple but effective message which is once again being used due to the threat of Coronavirus.

We all have a responsibility to look after our own health and that of others and I know the British people will do exactly this.

The message is simple, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze and bin it as well as making sure you wash your hands on a regular basis.

Being in Parliament most of the week means that I have almost daily conversations with the health department, which is making sure that all steps are being taken to control this virus in our country.

I have also spoken with the chief executive of Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust who assures that that measures are in place at Kings Mill Hospital to isolate anyone who may have, or is suspected to have, the virus.

Alan and Vanessa Sandford from Eastwood, who were on the cruise ship that was in shut down due to Coronavirus, are now back at a quarantine centre in the UK after testing negative.

They are due to have another test this week and if they get the all-clear, they can come home.

I attended my first of what will be many meetings with the Nottingham Trent University Schools working group to discuss the educational needs of Ashfield.

It is quite clear that there are some good schools and some not so good, and it is my job to push for improvements in schools that are not performing so well.

Considering this I was pleased to be able to show the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson MP around the brilliant Leamington Primary and Nursery School last week, which has gone from strength to strength over recent years.

Finally, the Sherwood Observatory on Coxmoor Road is something many of us have driven by thousands of times but never actually stopped by to have a look.

After visiting the place and seeing what plans they have for the future I full recommend anyone to go and have a look – it truly is amazing.

If you to contact me, email me lee.anderson.mp@parliament.uk or call 01623 550604.