Could you help combat loneliness in North Broxtowe?

An innovative befriending service is looking for volunteers to provide help and support in a drive to combat isolation and loneliness across the area.

The Eastwood Volunteer Bureau serves the North Broxtowe area - Awsworth, Brinsley, Cossall, Eastwood, Giltbrook, Hilltop, Kimberley, Newthorpe, Nuthall and Watnall, and is based at Wellington Place, Eastwood.

Rachel Richardson, the befriending coordinator is asking people to spare a few hours each week to socialise and support residents who may feel isolated or lonely.

Rachel said: “Loneliness is a very big issue.

“The last 12 months have been the hardest in terms of receiving grants.

“We need a steady income to be able to reimburse transport costs and keep the service running, and we have really struggled to sustain services.”

Rachel goes out to potential clients homes to assess their needs, before assigning them a volunteer, who visits the client once a week for an hour or two.

Although loneliness and isolation is a huge problem amongst the elderly, Rachel’s volunteers have helped people in their 20s.

Rachel, who has coordinated the service for the last five years said: “We’ve seen clients in their 20s, people who have moved to the area with children and don’t know anyone, or are housebound through illness.”

However, volunteers are needed for the service, which has 30 clients currently, and 18 volunteers.

Female volunteers are needed the most, as many clients are ladies who want to befriend other females.

A report by the Campaign to End Loneliness charity found that over nine million people in the UK say they are always or often lonely.

This was followed by research by Age UK which suggested that, nationally, two million people will be lonely by 2025, a 49 percent increase from the 1.36 million people who were lonely in 2015.

Rachel added: “Becoming a volunteer is really fulfilling.

“We support and train our volunteers, who receive a learning pack when they join, and we also run a DBS check.

“I’ve been made to feel so welcome here and what lovely colleagues I have. “

“The role depends on the client- some might want to go out for a coffee, play chess, be read to or just chat to someone.

“Often, our volunteers are the only person the client might see all week.”

One client said: “It’s nice to have someone to call, especially when it’s winter.

“You look forward to them coming.

“People on our own, we wait for them to call.

“It’s something special in your day to wait for this person to come.

“I will always remember her because she came at the time I felt lowest”.

Another client added: “

“I couldn’t have picked better myself.

“We get on so well.”

If you feel you could be a volunteer befriender or if you know someone that could benefit from the scheme, then email RachelR@eastwoodvb.org.uk or call 01773 535255.

Councillor Stuart Wallace, chair of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Adult Social Care and Health Committee said:

“Increasingly we are seeing an ageing population, with more people living with complex and long term health conditions. We know that by 2025 the number of older people living alone will rise by 26 percent.

"In many cases, family and friends live some distance away, so there is less support available which can lead to older people becoming isolated and disconnected from their community. "This is why an excellent scheme like the Eastwood befriending scheme is essential in helping to provide support and company and reducing isolation.

"As a council, we are keen to encourage vibrant and supportive communities that seek to promote good health, maximise people’s independence and keep people connected.

"The Notts Help Yourself website can provide more information about similar local services and activities.

Check the website at nottshelpyourself.org.uk and search ‘Befriending.’ ”