Council group to tackle mental health issues in Broxtowe

A cross-party task group has been set up to help Broxtowe residents with mental health needs.

The task group, made up of councillors from all parties, will hold Broxtowe Borough Council to account after planning several actions to improve the mental health of residents and staff. .

The group is part of an ongoing pledge for Broxtowe Borough Council to support residents and staff with mental health conditions.

Councillor Lee Fletcher , chair of the mental health task group said: “Mental health is so important and something which is very close to my heart so I’m really pleased to see that the council is taking it seriously.

“ One of the challenges for Broxtowe Borough Council is that a lot of support is at county council level.”

“We had to figure out what we could do as a borough council to help.

“If residents have a problem, we can signpost them to services.

“It will be mandatory for managers to attend mental health first aid training, which I’m really proud of.

“Personally speaking, we all have a moral duty to look after one another.

“We are very keen to make sure this is a cross-party group, as politics should be kept out of a mental health discussion.”

Coun Fletcher has also pitched the idea to Nottinghamshire County Council, in the hopes that the scheme can be rolled out to other councils.

The group are keen to speak to anyone who could contribute ideas or stories of their experiences with mental health support.

Please send your thoughts to ceo@broxtowe.gov.uk