Council leader so thankful to public for support of war memorial

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who has made a donation towards the costs of the new Nottinghamshire Great War Memorial which, will be opened this summer, writes Coun Kay Cutts.

To date, local people have donated more than £35,000 following an appeal for public subscriptions.

Coun Kay Cutts, Nottinghamshire County Council leader

This is a fantastic amount which underlines the respect, esteem and appreciation that Nottinghamshire residents continue to show the armed forces, past and present.

The names of all 13,482 who fell in the Great War will appear on the memorial, which will be built at the Victoria Embankment.

More than 12,800 of those named on the memorial served in the army, with 373 from the navy and 99 airmen.

The memorial will also remember civilian casualties, including nurses, those killed in a Zeppelin air raid on Nottingham in 1916 and the victims of the Chilwell shell-filling factory explosion of 1918.

Behind every name is a story, often a tragic one.

You may have read many of them in the pages of this newspaper in the months leading up to the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI last November.

All available details about those to be named on the memorial can be found on the Roll of Honour at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/rollofhonour.

This is a unique, online database which includes the names of those killed, plus further details such as family history, military honours, photographs, letters home and press reports.

This information has been compiled by a brilliant team of dedicated volunteers, who scoured 677 village and town memorials across the city and county in chapels, churches, churchyards, parish halls, factories, schools, post offices, parish halls and sports clubs as well as archives and press cuttings.

I would urge you to visit the website and read more about some of those brave men and women from your area.