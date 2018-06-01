Council warning for imported dogs

Dog owners importing rare breeds from abroad could find themselves paying expensive quarantine costs or even having their dog put down unless if it has not been properly vaccinated.

One Nottinghamshire resident who purchased a rare breed dog from eastern Europe discovered the animal was vaccinated earlier than the required 12 weeks as set out by law, and as a result, twill have to pay quarantine costs of up to £1,000 to protect the public.

Coun Gordon Wheeler, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s communities and place committee, added: “Where possible it’s always best to buy a dog in the UK where you can visit the breeder and check out the animal before buying.

“However, if you’re buying from abroad you need to check with the breeder or importer and the paperwork that the dog has received the vaccinations at the right time along with the other requirements to avoid the heartache of the animal going into quarantine.”

The council’s trading standards team has the powers to place an illegally imported dog, cat or other mammal into quarantine for a minimum 21 days if it has not been microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and parasites, or does not have a valid pet passport under current UK and European legislation.

A council spokesman said: “People who refuse to pay the costs in this situation could face the prospect of the animal being exported back to the country of origin or being euthanised.”

People can report concerns about an illegal imported animal by contacting the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.