Countdown Easter family fun day at Southwell Racecourse

Once again, our sister title the Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has teamed up with Southwell Racecourse to stage our annual family fun day – this year with an Easter twist.

This year’s family fun day takes place on Easter Sunday, April 21 – offering the perfect opportunity for family and friends to get together for some bank holiday weekend fun to a backdrop of some top racing action.

The countdown is on to your Chad's family fun day at Southwell Racecourse.

Entry for children is free – and with a voucher published in next week’s edition of the Chad, adults can get two grandstand admission tickets for the price of one at the gate.

There promises to be lots going on for the children, with a circus, fairground and much more.

A racecourse spokesman said: “With it being Easter Sunday, there will Easter eggs here too.

“Of course, mums and dads aren’t left out, with exciting racing to enjoy on the track.”

Gates open at 11.55am before the first of seven races over the flat sets off at 1.55pm, with the last race due to start at 5.25pm.

To take advantage of our offer, just cut out the voucher in your Chad today, Wednesday, March 27, and take it with you to the racecourse on the day, Sunday, April 21 – original vouchers only, photocopies not accepted.

A range of food packages are also available including an under-18s’ barbecue package, which includes a chicken burger, beefburger or hotdog, plus a fruitshoot for just £8.

For more details, see southwell-racecourse.co.uk

