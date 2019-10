A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after two bikes were being stolen.

The incident happened at Smithhurst Road in Giltbrook, Eastwood around 6.45pm on October 14, where the victims were pushed off their bikes to the floor and had the bikes stolen from the park.

The teenager was arrested in the early hours this morning (October 15) and he remains in police custody.

There were no injuries reported.

The teenager was arrested in the early hours this morning (October 15) and he remains in police custody.