40-year-old Nottinghamshire man found guilty of ‘sexually touching’ child

A 40-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually touching a child.

Neil Piggott, of Cropwell Gardens, Radcliffe-on-Trent, denied two offences of sexually touching a girl under 13 and an offence of possessing an indecent image of a child but was convicted yesterday (Thursday, May 2) following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Court story.

The touching offences took place in September and December 2017 and officers found the indecent image of a child on his phone when he was interviewed in February.

Piggott was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 14.

READ MORE: BANNED DRIVER STOPPED BY POLICE IN PLEASLEY HAD LEFT HIS LITHUANIAN LICENCE AT HOME